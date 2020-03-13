Here’s Everything You Need To Enjoy Working From Home

Working from home can mean a drastic lifestyle switch, and your home might be ill-prepared for it. Whether it’s carving out a niche in your space where you can be productive, or just enhancing that WFH experience, it’s important to make your livable space into a workable one too. Whether you’re already someone who works at home, or have recently joined the club, here are some items to make your home a better, more productive place to work.

HP Full HD Monitor A monitor might be what I miss most about my office. But there are great options to choose from while you’re working from home. This one from Samsung works well in small spaces, but HP makes a great one, too, if you can spare the space. Buy on Amazon $ 110 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Fellow Stagg EKG, Electric Kettle Regardless of your coffee maker of choice, an electric kettle is a necessity, and the Fellow Stagg kettle is my pick. It has temperature control options so you can make sure you’re brewing your coffee or tea at the exact right temperature—never too hot, never too cold. Buy on Amazon $ 149 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Miir Camp Mug You need a good mug, plain and simple. And if you’re like me, you probably have a lot of ceramic mugs. But those won’t cut it. You’re busy. And when you’re busy, coffee can be the last thing on your mind (crazy, I know). That’s why you need this insulated mug from Miir, to keep your coffee hot, even if you forget about it. Buy on Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

iCloth Lens and Screen Cleaner These individually wrapped wipes are made special for your electronics, which can get very dirty. These will get rid of dirt and germs without scratching, scuffing, or causing any other damage to the delicate screens in your life. They’re not just for phones, you can and should use them on your TV, your laptop, glasses, even your camera lenses. Buy on Amazon $ 22 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Shark WANDVAC Handheld Vacuum While we’re on the topic of keeping a clean space, may I recommend the Shark WANDVAC. While there are other great handheld vacuums out there, the Shark is the sleekest of the bunch. Plus it’s designed for high maneuverability so you can get those cookie crumbs that have fallen in that corner. No, that one...over there. Buy on Amazon $ 140 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 If you’re WFH with your significant other or children, a good pair of noise cancelling headphones might help you focus on getting things done. Bose makes a great pair that allows you to adjust how strong the active noise cancellation is. They are Alexa compatible, and while they’re great for listening to music, they’re also a comfortable option for your next WFH conference call. Buy on Amazon $ 399 Free Shipping | Free Returns

