This Standing Desk Transformed My Home Office Into a Place I Can Actually Get Work Done

The experience of working from home has been dealt to me in stages. First came excitement — you mean we actually get to do this? Soon after, was boredom, longing for my old chair and my coworkers (and free cereal). Finally, as we approach potentially working from home until 2021, I have come to accept the facts: I need to make big adjustments to my home in order to cope. The balance, I’ve discovered, lies in turning my home into a workable office, but not so much that it looks like my office. I thought a nice wooden desk, unique to me and my home, would be the last thing I would replace. And then I came across The Jarvis by Fully, that provided the long-term functionality I’ll need, and it doesn’t skimp on design, either.

This standing desk is sleek and beautiful enough to not impede on your home decor, and offers the functionality of an optimized ergonomic standing desk you’ll need for the long haul. It’s a desk you’ll be proud to own—maybe you won’t hand it down to your grandkids, but you could! For starters, the desk comes disassembled, but don’t fret, it’s actually really easy to put together and I was able to do it in about twenty minutes. From there, simply plug it into the wall, and set your presets. There are four programmable memory slots —like the driver’s seat in a fancy car—, which gives you plenty of space for your ideal standing and sitting positions. With the tap of a button, the desk will raise and lower itself—all you have to worry about is doing the same with yourself.

The desk comes in a few different colors like white and black, and the top laminate comes in white, black, or walnut. I personally have become so used to standing during this time, fashioning makeshift standing desks that are less than ideal out of dressers. My partner, less so. But the great thing about this standing desk is that it can just be a beautiful, well-designed desk if you want it to be. But take it from me, once you get used to standing up while typing, you’ll be hooked.

Jarvis Standing Desk Buy on Amazon $ 564 Free Shipping | Free Returns

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Macy's, Walmart, Nordstrom Rack, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.