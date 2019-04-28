LET’S WHITEBOARD IT
The Quartet Glass Desktop Whiteboard Helps Keep My Post-It Addiction At Bay
When it comes to keeping track of all of the things I do on a daily basis, Post-Its have been my go-to. They hang from my computer monitor, are tucked into my journal pages, and pile up on my laptop keyboard. But then, the Quartet Glass Desktop Whiteboard changed how I jot down notes. It fits perfectly between my monitor and laptop, has a hidden storage drawer for all the fun colored dry erase markers out there, and a channel that perfectly fits a couple of pens and my glasses. Multiple people have stopped by my desk to ask about it and I’m glad it’s helping me cut down on my Post-It addiction. It’s still analog (it’s not pen-to-paper, but it’s pen -to...glass) which people find intriguing, but it’s been a lifesaver to keep me from wasting a piece of paper on something I need to jot down. The glass doesn’t stain and it wipes away easily, making it incredibly satisfying to cross something off my to-do list. - Jillian Lucas
