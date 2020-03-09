These Top-Rated Amazon Handheld Vacuums Don’t Suck (But They Clean Very Well)

Scouted relentlessly tries new products and scours the internet to recommend the best things for upgrading your life – so you don’t have to. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered.

Having a clean space is essential for me, but at the same time, I’ve always been reluctant to buy a handheld vacuum. That’s because I loathed vacuuming. Having to bend over and reach in those tight spaces, running over the same spot multiple times to get one fleck of dust frustrates me beyond end. Then I realized that the problem wasn’t vacuuming, but the vacuum itself. A good vacuum can be a game-changer. It should have long battery life, nifty attachments, be ergonomic, and fits into those tight spaces a normal vacuum, or a robot vacuum, might miss. It’ll make you feel like you have suction as a superpower, and you won’t be able to stop cleaning. Even so, we know at Scouted that vacuuming can be one of the worst chores, so to make life a little easier, we’ve rounded up some handheld vacuum cleaners that don’t suck as much as vacuuming does.

FOR THE PET OWNER

BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Lithium Ion Cordless Hand Vacuum If your cats and/or dogs shed all over your furniture, the BISSELL vac is a great option for you. It has a large and easy to empty dirt bin that gets rid of pet hair easily, and comes with specialized pet attachments, like a motorized brush tool, an upholstery tool, and more. Buy on Amazon $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR THE CHARGER AVERSE

Homasy Portable Handheld Vacuum Cleaner The Homasy cleaner has the “longest sucking time in the market of handheld vacuum cleaners,” according to Amazon. It also has an extra large dust collector so you can get up all of that unwanted debris in one, glorious, uninterrupted scouring. Buy on Amazon $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR THE TIGHT SPACES

Shark WV201 WANDVAC Handheld Vacuum The Shark WANDVAC is the most aesthetically pleasing hand-vac I’ve seen, but the reason is entirely functional. It’s designed for high maneuverability and longer reach so you can clear out that corner, crevice, or other hard to clean space. Buy on Amazon $ 140 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR THE MULTI-PURPOSE

Kimtech Vacuum Cleaner With over 900 ratings on Amazon, this 4.3 star vacuum “has everything a good handheld vacuum cleaner should have,” according to one Amazon review. “It’s wireless, it charges fast, it has plenty of accessories, it’s easy to empty the reservoir, and it’s transparent so you can see when the bag is getting full.” Buy on Amazon $ 47 Free Shipping | Free Returns

