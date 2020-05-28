Upgrade Your Sunglasses This Summer With These Picks

Sunglasses can be very subjective. The shapes and styles of sunglasses vary and sometimes one shape just won’t work out for you. But because there are so many options available, you’re sure to find a pair that works best for you. From classic aviator style sunglasses to modern cat eye, we’ve rounded up some of the best options for any shape or style you’re looking for. Sunny days are ahead, so make sure you have a pair of sunglasses that you love.

FOR ROUND SUNGLASSES

SOJOS Polarized Sunglasses Round sunglasses are having a come back. The retro-inspired style of these stainless steel sunglasses are great for most face shapes. They also come in different lens options. Buy on Amazon $ 14 Free Shipping

FOR CATEYE SUNGLASSES

Women's Cateye Tort Sunglasses These classic tortoise shell sunglasses are a step above, with gold-rimmed tips and nose bridge. They’re lightweight and have full UV protection. Buy on Target $ 13 Free Shipping

FOR POLARIZED SUNGLASSES

WOWSUN Polarized Sunglasses The composite frame of these sunglasses house mirrored lenses for a stylish modern look. They’re polarized to give you the best view. Buy on Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping

FOR MIRRORED SUNGLASSES

SUNGAIT Vintage Round Sunglasses While these aren’t polarized, they do have 100% UVA and UVB blocking capabilities. Choose from over 20 different lens and frame combinations. Buy on Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping

FOR SQUARE SUNGLASSES

Ray-Ban Youngster 54mm Sunglasses Square sunglasses are great for people that want a more dramatic silhouette. These Ray-Ban’s have 100% UV protection and are made in Italy. Buy on Nordstrom $ 118

FOR AVIATOR SUNGLASSES

Quay High Key Mini 57mm Aviator Sunglasses Made from a metal/polycarbonate blend, these sunglasses have 100% UV protection and are super lightweight. They have a slightly smaller frame size so they’ll flatter a wide range of face shapes. Buy on Nordstrom $ 65

