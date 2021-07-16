Wherever You’re Headed, the Versatile Air Muscle Tank From Everlane Is a Warm Weather Must-Have

Scouting Report: Unlike a run-of-the-mill muscle tee, The Air Muscle Tank from Everlane is breezy and flattering, all in one.

As a Texan who commonly endures 100-plus-degree summers year after year, I have worn my fair share of tees and tanks. In my early twenties, I practically lived in simple, cotton white undershirts purchased in packs of four, and I even went through a fleeting phase in my teenage years where I tried ever so hard to rock built-in-bra, spaghetti-strap tops; but as my sense of style evolved over the years, I discovered more durable, higher-quality tees and tanks from reputable brands like Lululemon, Outdoor Voices, and Everlane.

These days, when I splurge on new tops for the summer I judge my purchases on one key qualifier: a garment’s ability to transition from environment to environment. I want to be able to wear my tops to an early-morning reformer Pilates class, or at the office paired with a navy blazer and jeans, and perhaps even at a Friday night happy hour with friends over salt-rimmed margaritas on the rocks. For me, the pairings are limitless if I can find a ballin’, versatile summer tank.

I was at first skeptical when I stumbled upon the Air Muscle Tank from Everlane a few months ago. At first, it looked too boxy and loose to be a flattering fit for me, but as a diehard Everlane fan I decided to at least give this cotton muscle tank a try before I made a lasting judgment. Today, it’s one of the most worn shirts from my closet, and the summer is only getting started.

Air Muscle Tank Shop at Amazon $

Indeed, the muscle tank is boxy and loose, but flatteringly so. The chic curved neckline and shoulder-grazing sleeves set this tank apart from others you’ll find in stores and online. I ended up ordering one size down from my traditional Everlane size, and that turned out to be perfect. I probably could have even gone down two sizes, but I like that the comfortable tank skims my body rather than fits tightly (great for breezy summer days).

This Everlane shirt is light and breathable, but do make note that the White tank is somewhat sheer. So if you want to avoid anything too revealing on your summer escapades, the top also comes in Black, Brick, and Balsa. The Air Muscle Tank might be my favorite purchase of the summer, and I have a feeling I’ll be wearing it through the many seasons to come.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.