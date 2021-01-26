I Want to Replace My Entire Underwear Drawer With These Bombas Pairs
UNDERNEATH IT ALL
If my younger self took one look at my underwear drawer, there would most likely be a lot of eye rolling. Gone are the days of tiny G-strings that ball up into a monkey’s fist knot with one wash, ushering in an era of comfortable cotton drawers and seamless thongs. In an effort to streamline my underthings, I got rid of pairs that were ill-fitting or annoying and added ones that would stay sleek under clothes but were comfortable, too. And Bombas, maker of some of the best socks out right now, came to my plea and created a brand new line of underwear.
Bombas’ new line of underwear has basically no bells and definitely no whistles. It’s purely designed to be comfortable, breathable, and easy to wear. The cotton modal fabric is stretchy, cool to the touch, and the small amount of lace adds a little bit of visual interest while the seamless nylon blend is like the activewear of underwear. They come in multiple colors, styles, and sizes (I opted for the cotton bikini and the seamless thong), so you can get a pair for every day of the week, or even month. When picking out what underwear to wear for the day, I look forward to when these are back from the laundry.
Women’s styles include the hipster, bikini, and thong, while the men can choose from briefs, boxer briefs, or trunks. Bombas continues its mission of donating a pair of socks with every purchase, to now, donating a pair of underwear with each purchase (underwear is the second most commonly asked for clothing item behind socks at homeless shelters). You really can’t go wrong with adding these to your underwear rotation.
Women's Underwear
Men's Underwear
From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.