Like a Good Hug, These Wool Blankets Can Help You Relax a Little More

When things get bad in the world around us, we must resort to finding the small pleasures in life. To me, one of those pleasures is laying under a soft, warm wool blanket and binge watching whatever is the newest show on Netflix. The humble wool blanket is something that everyone should keep in their home. It allows people to feel like they’re taking the time to truly relax. We’ve rounded up some of the best wool blankets you can get, so you can destress, at least a little, while everything else around you is chaotic.

FOR THE OUTDOORS-INSPIRED

Pendleton Yakima Camp Wool Throw Blanket When you think of wool blankets, you think of Pendleton. This classic wool blanket comes in four different colors, all with vintage-inspired stripes. They’re warm, durable, and could probably last a lifetime. Buy on Amazon $ 119 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR THE MINIMALIST

EKTOS 90% Wool Blanket If all you need is something warm, this heavy duty wool blanket is your best friend. It’s a simple solid gray with a finished edge for a clean look. It’s naturally mildew, static, and fire resistant, as well. Buy on Amazon $ 29 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR THE MAXIMALIST

Plus 9 Throw Sometimes, you need a blanket that will make a statement. This one from HAY features a multi-colored geometric design on both sides. It comes in three different color options, each with their own aesthetically-pleasing pattern. Buy on HAY $ 195

FOR THE LOW-MAINTENANCE DECORATOR

Arcturus Military Wool Blanket This everyday throw blanket is 80% wool and completely machine-washable. It’s heavy (weighing in at 4.8lbs) and will keep you warm, even if it gets wet from a sudden downpour while camping. Buy on Amazon $ 35

FOR THE LUXURIOUS LOUNGER

Marled Cashmere Throw If there’s anything more luxurious than laying on your couch under a cashmere throw blanket, I don’t know what it is. The eyelash fridge adds a modern touch while the marled black coloring of the wool makes it neutral enough to go with anything. Buy on Parachute $ 279

