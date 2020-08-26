These Swiftwick Socks Are The Only Socks I’ll Wear While Working Out

Personally, I can’t have an effective workout if I don’t feel completely comfortable in what I’m wearing. This goes for everything from my sports bra down to my socks---actually, especially my socks, since I have a tough time getting into a workout when I constantly have to pause to adjust what’s on my feet. I’ve tried a lot of different socks over the years, but it wasn’t until a few months ago that I found Swiftwick Flite XT Zero Tab, a game-changing pair I now cannot exercise without.

With the hidden cuff that sits right below your ankle, you can barely see them, and they don’t creep up your ankle, something that can be hard to find for my very tiny feet. They are durable, comfortable, and offer the exact right amount of compression.

One of my favorite things about these socks is that they don’t budge no matter how much you move around. I find that most socks I’ve worn slip down my foot during a high intensity workout, but these never have. That’s thanks to the blend of GripDry™ Fiber and the brand’s signature Olefin fiber that helps prevent slippage and wicks moisture, as well as AnkleLock™ Technology, which offers extra support and stability around your ankle. Even though they’re on the thicker side, after a long, sweaty HIIT workout, my feet were dry and the socks stayed right where I put them.

While the Flite XTs have been my favorite, I’ve recently found that the Swiftwick Pursuit Zero Ultralight socks are maybe giving them a run for their money. They have the same fit (no-show cuff), and they feel just as comfortable and durable. These are made of Merino wool, which is super soft, wicks moisture off your skin, and regulates your temperature so that they feel cool in the summer and warm in the winter.