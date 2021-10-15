Teen Accused of Threatening ‘Columbine-Style’ Attack Now Facing Bestiality Charge
DOGGONE IT
A Texas teen accused of threatening a “Columbine-style” school shooting last month is now facing an additional charge of bestiality, according to jail records. After Daniel Dakota Weber, 17, was arrested on Sept. 24 for allegedly vowing to launch an attack on Lorena High School, where he is a senior, cops got a warrant to search his phone, Police Chief Tom Dickson told the Waco Tribune-Herald. Investigators analyzed the device, and found it “contained several videos showing a medium-size, mixed-breed dog having sex with Weber” in a motel room, according to an arrest warrant affidavit reviewed by the Trib. Weber reportedly told cops he made the threat on Instagram because he wanted school to be canceled for the day. His bond was raised from $15,000 to $20,000 for the bestiality charge. In Texas, bestiality is punishable by up to two years in state prison.