Bestselling Author, 57, Found Dead After Apparent Fall

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
‘Stranger Things’ Returns to Theaters Months After Finale
UPSIDE DOWN 2.0
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.17.26 4:48PM EDT 
Stranger Things
Cast members Jamie Campbell Bower, Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo and Finn Wolfhard attend a photocall at the Netflix Tudum Theater in Hollywood for an event to help kick off the Stranger Things final season in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 8, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Blake Mike Blake/REUTERS

The Upside Down isn’t done with Hawkins just yet. Netflix is expanding the Stranger Things universe with a new animated spinoff, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, giving fans an early big-screen preview before its streaming debut. The first two episodes will hit 34 select theaters across the U.S. on April 18, ahead of the show’s official Netflix release on April 23, according to Variety. The series is produced by creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, and picks up with familiar faces like Eleven, Mike, Lucas, Max, Will, and Dustin—this time in animated form. According to Netflix, the show is set in the “stark winter of 1985,” where “the original characters must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town.” The limited theatrical rollout also comes with a perk: fans attending the screenings will have access to exclusive collectible merchandise tied to the debut. The animated series arrives just months after the franchise’s main storyline wrapped with its Season 5 finale in December.

Read it at Variety

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2
Keith Urban Snubbed by Model Daughter After Divorce From Nicole Kidman
‘JUST NUMB’
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.17.26 4:07PM EDT 
Published 03.17.26 4:06PM EDT 
Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, Nicole Kidman, and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban attend the Chanel Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week on October 6, 2025.
Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, Nicole Kidman, and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban attend the Chanel Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week on October 6, 2025. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Keith Urban is “heartbroken” after his daughter, Sunday Rose, gave him the cold shoulder, according to New Idea magazine. In an interview with Elle Australia, the 17-year-old spoke glowingly about her mother, Nicole Kidman. Urban, on the other hand, didn’t warrant a single mention. “My mum is someone who has always been so creative and my biggest inspiration in life,” Sunday Rose said about the legendary actress. She pegged her burgeoning modeling career to Kidman’s unwavering support. “She is a key part of everything I do,” the A-lister’s daughter added. An insider told the Australian magazine, New Idea, that “Keith doesn’t know what to say, but he’s trying to put on a brave front,” adding that the country musician was “just numb” after reading the interview. The two stars, Urban and Kidman, ended their marriage in September of last year, with divorce proceedings finalized at the beginning of 2026. The two were together for 19 years and share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15. After what sources say was a contentious custody battle, Kidman received primary custody of the two teenagers, getting to care for them 306 days of the year while Urban can see them the remaining 59 days. According to past reports, Urban was initially asking for equal time with his two daughters. The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives for both Urban and Kidman.

Read it at Daily Maile

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Nurses and Athletes Swear by This Over-the-Counter Muscle Relief Cream
NATURAL RELIEF
Scouted Staff
Published 02.12.26 4:23PM EST 
Penetrex pain relief cream
Penetrex.

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Whether you’ve been extra committed to your fitness routine in 2026, have a job that requires you to sit for the better part of your eight-hour shift, or are on your feet for the majority of the day, you may find yourself dealing with aches, stiffness, and soreness.

While over-the-counter oral pain relievers and anti-inflammatory medication can help relieve pain, if you’re looking for a topical remedy, Penetrex’s nurse and athlete-approved discomfort-relieving cream has you covered. Penetrex is known for its leading muscle and joint relief cream, which targets soreness and inflammation through its fast-acting transdermal delivery system that allows the active ingredients to penetrate deeply into the affected area.

Penetrex Joint & Muscle Therapy Cream
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The cream is infused with a blend of natural soothing ingredients, including arnica, vitamin B6, MSM, and Boswellia. Penetrex has sold over two million jars of its non-greasy and odor-free cream over the past decade and has become an Amazon bestseller.

Some customers have called the cream a “godsend” and a “miracle cream” for soreness, stiffness, inflammation, and swelling. If you’ve been looking for a topical recovery formula that actually works (and doesn’t leave behind an oily residue), look no further than this discomfort relief cream.

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3
Phone Number From Popular ’80s Hit Directs to Cancer Support Line
NOT A MISDIAL
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.17.26 2:45PM EDT 
View of American Pop musicians Tommy Heath (left) and Jim Keller, both of the band Tommy Tutone, following an interview on MTV at Teletronic Studios, New York, New York, April 29, 1982.
View of American Pop musicians Tommy Heath (left) and Jim Keller, both of the band Tommy Tutone, following an interview on MTV at Teletronic Studios, New York, New York, April 29, 1982. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images) Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

The phone number from the 1981 Tommy Tutone hit “867-5309/Jenny” has been given a new life. Dial it now, and callers are directed to a cancer support line. “Jenny, I got your number. I need to make you mine. Jenny, don’t change your number 867-5309 (867-5309),” the band sings. The number is routed now to the nonprofit, the Cancer Support Community, which launched the initiative with Gilda’s Club and health marketing agency Klick Health. The line receives over 20,000 calls a year for people seeking support “during the times they need it most,” the nonprofit’s CEO, Sally Werner, said. The initiative was jointly spearheaded by the nonprofit, Gilda’s Club, a cancer support organization, and the health marketing agency Klick Health. “If that little piece of pop culture can now help someone remember Cancer Support Community’s and Gilda’s Club’s Helpline and connect them to real people, real community, and real support, that’s incredibly meaningful to us,” the band’s lead singer, Tommy Heath, the band’s frontman, said in a statement. Heath, 78, has been diagnosed with skin cancer and has family who have previously battled the disease.

Read it at The Hill

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4

Bestselling Author, 57, Found Dead After Apparent Fall

SHOCK LOSS
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.17.26 3:13PM EDT 
Brian Doherty
Brian Doherty Flickr/ Gage Skidmore

Author and historian Brian Doherty was found dead last Friday at a park in California’s Bay Area after attending an event the night prior. The 57-year-old, a senior editor at Reason Foundation, is believed to have fallen on Thursday while attending an art event featuring the Battery Yates military defense structures, according to SFGate. Doherty had experienced health issues in recent years that limited his mobility and required the use of a cane—factors the Reason Foundation suggested may have contributed to the fall. Doherty was best known for his 2008 book, Radicals for Capitalism, which chronicled the rise of the modern American libertarian movement. In a statement, Reason Foundation President David Nott praised Doherty’s wide-ranging influence, describing him as “the historian of the libertarian movement.” Friends and colleagues also paid tribute. Author and best friend Chicken John Rinaldi described Doherty’s death as a significant loss, telling the outlet his death leaves “so many people and so many systems impoverished.”

Read it at New York Post

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This Clitoral Stimulator Uses Air Pulses to Enhance Solo *and* Partner Play
🍑💦
Scouted Staff
Published 03.03.26 4:09PM EST 
Peach-shaped Womanizer Peach clitoral stimulator in a soft pink-to-yellow gradient, styled on real peaches with honey dripping against a bright orange background.
Womanizer

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Self-pleasure (and partnered play) should feel empowering, not overwhelming. With so many sex toy options on the market—each with interesting shapes and sizes—finding the right fit can feel daunting, especially if you’re a newcomer. Womanizer Peach clitoral stimulator takes the guesswork out of pleasure with a cute, quiet, and compact design that doesn’t skimp on the power. Many traditional sex toys rely on direct contact for stimulation, but the Peach uses Pleasure Air Technology that surrounds the clitoris with soft, rhythmic pulses, creating mind-blowing sensations whether solo or with a partner.

Wrapped in velvety-soft, body-safe silicone, the Peach is shaped to fit naturally in your hand. With 14 intensity levels, you can fine-tune the pace—whether it’s soft and gentle or powerful and intense. Each level is perfectly balanced and offers the right settings for any mood.

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A full charge gives you an hour of playtime. Though according to reviewers, you likely won’t need that long. “My girlfriend really, really, really enjoyed this,” one five-star Amazon reviewer said. “It makes for some very fun evenings and has become a bit of a treat for us.” Other reviews also praise the clitoral stimulator’s ergonomic design. “This product is really ergonomically designed, which makes it extremely comfortable to hold,” another pleased Amazon shopper wrote, adding that it’s super quiet and discreet enough for travel.

Right now, the Peach is only $39 (normally it’s $69). Whether you’re exploring solo or turning up the heat with a partner, it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

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5
Investigators Zero In on New Timeline in Nancy Guthrie Case
PIECING IT TOGETHER
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.17.26 2:39PM EDT 
Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on February 1. Blood and signs of forced entry were discovered at the home, authorities said.
Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on February 1. Blood and signs of forced entry were discovered at the home, authorities said. NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

The search for the missing mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, 54, is entering a new phase as investigators sharpen their focus on key dates tied to her disappearance. 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was last seen Jan. 31 at her home in Tucson, Arizona, but authorities are now widening the timeline of interest to dates 20 days prior to her disappearance. According to NewsNation’s Brian Entin, neighbors have been asked to turn over surveillance footage from Jan. 11 and Jan. 24—dates that could offer new clues about activity around her home. The shift comes after the FBI released Ring doorbell footage showing a masked, armed man outside Guthrie’s front door on Feb. 1. Investigators had previously sought video from Jan. 11 between 9 p.m. and midnight, and from the morning of Jan. 31, when Guthrie was last seen. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said on March 3 that investigators are “definitely closer,” adding they have gathered “a lot of intel” and leads, while ruling out Guthrie’s family as suspects. The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information, and the Guthrie family has pledged an additional $1 million. The Daily Beast has contacted the Pima County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

Read it at People

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6
Iconic Singer-Songwriter, 86, Announces Farewell Tour
ONE LAST HURRAH
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

Published 03.16.26 10:15PM EDT 
Judy Collins
Judy Collins gestures after performing at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. , February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Lucy Nicholson/Lucy Nicholson/REUTERS

Legendary folk singer-songwriter Judy Collins is calling it quits after one last tour. Collins, 86, announced the “Sweet Judy Blue Eyes” Tour on her Instagram on Monday, capping off her historic career that’s lasted over six decades. The tour’s name is a reference to the famous Crosby, Stills & Nash song, “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes,” which Stephen Stills wrote about Collins in 1969, when the two were a couple. The folk star is scheduled to perform over 40 concerts in 2026, with additional dates to be announced. Joining Collins throughout the tour are special guests Richard Thompson, Bruce Cockburn, Livingston Taylor, Elles Bailey, and the High Kings, among others to be announced later. A press release said that after she finishes the main tour, she will supplement it with the “Sweet Judy Blue Eyes - Celebration Encore,” which is described as “a series of encore performances for devoted fans and new audiences alike.” Collins is set to be inducted into the Folk American Roots Hall of Fame on March 24, where she will be honored alongside Aretha Franklin, Leonard Cohen, Muddy Waters, John Hammond, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, among others.

Read it at Ultimate Classic Rock

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7
‘Baywatch’ Star Arrested After Freeing Dogs in Animal Rights Protest
PAWS AND EFFECT
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.17.26 10:27AM EDT 
Baywatch stars in a photocall, in London, for the TV series now appearing on British Television. Picture shows Alexandra Paul Picture by Arnold Slater, picture taken 21st January 1993. (Photo by Arnold Slater/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)
Mirrorpix/Getty Images

A ’90s television star has been arrested after a coordinated, camera-ready raid on a Wisconsin dog breeding facility freed dozens of beagles—and landed 20 activists in handcuffs. Alexandra Paul, best known for playing Lieutenant Stephanie Holden on Baywatch between 1992 and 1997, was among those arrested for trespassing at Ridglan Farms in Blue Mounds, roughly 30 miles west of Madison. Around 60 activists, all dressed in white protective suits, were filmed breaking into the facility and carrying beagles out. The Coalition to Save the Ridglan Dogs claimed 31 dogs were taken; authorities recovered eight. “Some of the beagles taken were recovered and returned to Ridglan Farms, but several beagles remain unaccounted for,” said Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett. Ridglan Farms has previously drawn activist attention for breeding beagles used in scientific research. Paul, 62, is no stranger to animal rights charges—she was charged with misdemeanor theft in 2021 for taking two chickens from a Foster Farms truck in California, and was later found not guilty.

Read it at New York Post

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8
Deaf Woman Kicked Off Frontier Flight After ‘Not Listening’
‘SO EMBARRASSING’
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.17.26 1:11PM EDT 
Published 03.17.26 1:05PM EDT 
A Frontier Airlines Airbus A321.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: A Frontier Airlines Airbus A321 airplane taxis at Los Angeles International Airport on March 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images) Kevin Carter/Getty Images

A TikTok video showing a deaf woman being removed from a Frontier Airlines flight after an attendant said she was “not listening” has gone viral. The video, posted by the account @legallyswiftie13, now has a million views and has the caption: “What’s the point of listing that you’re deaf on your ticket if Frontier refuses to accommodate.” It doesn’t capture the initial confrontation that led to the woman’s removal, but the caption alleges that a member of the flight crew removed her after she was not able to hear their instructions. “I didn’t do anything wrong. It’s so embarrassing,” the woman says in between sobs as she’s being asked to leave the aircraft. The video flashes an image of a female flight attendant, whom the poster identifies as the one responsible for calling for the deaf woman’s removal. The video shows multiple passengers, including the deaf woman’s mother, on the plane advocating for her to the gate agents in the aisle. Her mother is heard fuming as she asks, “How dare that woman?” behind the camera. According to the caption, the gate agent rebooked her on another flight and apologized for the flight crew’s treatment. A spokesperson for Frontier told the Daily Beast of the incident that the passenger was removed after boarding “with an open container which she admitted contained alcohol when questioned. Bringing an open container of alcohol on board violates both Frontier policy and federal law.” The spokesperson added: “There was no indication on the passenger’s reservation that she is deaf or has any form of disability and, according to various personnel who interacted with the passenger, she was clearly and effectively conversing with them during interactions.”

@legallyswiftie13 I was removed from a flight because I am deaf. When I went to rebook, the gate agents apologized for the flight attendant’s behavior. @Frontier Airlines please train your flight attendants on disability accommodations, specifically when somebody is deaf/hard of hearing.  #deaf #disability #discriminationawareness ♬ original sound - ASHLEY’S VERSION 🩵
Read it at Newsweek

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This At-Home Sleep Test Can Help Reveal Hidden Sleep Apnea
SLEEP SCAN
Scouted Staff
Published 03.11.26 9:01PM EDT 
Tired man takes off his glasses to rub his eyes.
Towfiqu barbhuiya / Unsplash

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Getting a good night’s sleep beside your partner is an unappreciated luxury, because waking up rested together is the best way to start the day. CPAP is helping couples on that journey by offering a discount on the At Home Sleep Test for Sleep Awareness Month. The goal is to help couples discover how to make bedtime more enjoyable for each other.

CPAP machines primarily help with sleep apnea (a common sleep disorder that causes breathing problems during sleep and snoring). It is the second most common sleep disorder in the world, yet it is severely underdiagnosed. Sleep apnea may also increase the risk of developing other health conditions (including cancer, according to CPAP), making detection key.

At Home Sleep Test
Sale ends 3/22
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The at-home test kit includes the Wesper device, a clinical-grade sleep apnea test that uses two medical sensors to measure your breathing, oxygen levels, snoring, and overall sleep quality throughout the night. The kit also includes a physician evaluation and, if you qualify, a prescription for treatment. Getting started is simple—just download the Wesper app, set up the device, wear it for two nights in a row, and wait for your results to be reviewed by a medical professional. The comprehensive test delivers lab-quality insights from the comfort of your own bed, making it a convenient alternative to traditional sleep studies.

A CPAP may not be the first product to come to mind when you think of romance, but knowing how to bring more peace and quiet to the bedroom is a great way to enhance intimacy—and your wellbeing overall. After all, sleep is sexy. So, if you or your parent thinks they might suffer from sleep apnea, take advantage of this discount on the CPAP At Home Sleep Test.

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9
College Republicans Chapter Collapses After Alleged Nazi Salute
HATE GROUP
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 03.17.26 9:06AM EDT 
Univeristy of Florida
Miami Herald/TNS

The University of Florida’s College Republicans chapter has disbanded after a photo showing two members seemingly performing a Nazi salute circulated widely on social media. The University of Florida announced over the weekend that the Florida Federation of College Republicans had disbanded its campus chapter and requested that officials deactivate it as a registered student organization while new leadership is sought. The group hit back at the decision, saying that the federation has no authority over the chapter, and accused it of lying to “silence Christian conservative groups on campus.” James Fishback, a Republican gubernatorial candidate for Florida whose event the group had hosted just two days earlier, called the move an attack on the First Amendment. He added that he stands with University of Florida College Republicans “and any student group (on the right or left) whose free speech rights are under threat.” The university said it “emphatically supports its Jewish community” and remains committed to preventing antisemitism and other forms of discrimination.

Read it at The Washington Post

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10
‘Survivor’ Stars’ Son Dead After Tragic Accident
GONE TOO SOON
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.17.26 11:14AM EDT 
Rex Culpepper #17 of the Syracuse Orange runs out for the game against the Holy Cross Crusaders at the Carrier Dome
SYRACUSE, NY - SEPTEMBER 28: Rex Culpepper #17 of the Syracuse Orange runs out for the game against the Holy Cross Crusaders at the Carrier Dome on September 28, 2019 in Syracuse, New York. Syracuse defeats Holy Cross 41-3. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Rex Culpepper, son of Survivor stars Brad and Monica Culpepper, has died after a dirt bike accident at 28. Rex’s fiancée, Savanna Morgan, announced the former Syracuse quarterback’s death via Instagram on Monday. “No one expects to meet the love of your life and lose them in only 6 short years after meeting,” she said. Rex passed away from injuries he sustained during the tragic accident, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Rex played quarterback for Syracuse University from 2017 to 2020. The star played while undergoing treatment for testicular cancer, which he was diagnosed with in the spring of 2018. “Rex lived his life with endless passion, having overcome cancer at the age of 20 while playing for the Orange. Appearing in 30 games, Rex played football as fiercely as he lived life,” the Syracuse football team said about their quarterback. Rex’s father, Brad Culpepper, was also a football player, playing as a defensive tackle for the Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Chicago Bears in an eight-year run in the NFL. Both of Rex’s parents, Brad and Monica, competed on Survivor: Blood vs. Water, an edition of the popular show that features returning castaways competing against their loved ones. Monica also competed on Survivor: One World, and Brad was runner-up on Survivor: Game Changers.

Read it at People

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