This WFH Workwear Collection Will Replace Your Quarantine Sweats
WFH WARDROBE
This time last year, you might not have believed that you’d be spending the majority of 2020 working from home. But at this point, you should be a WFH pro—which means dressing the part. Betabrand makes workwear that feels great and looks professional, whether you’re a business casual traditionalist or a dress code rule-bender. And like you, Betabrand has adapted for the times: the Dress Pant Yoga Pant pioneer recently launched the Restorative Collection, a set of ultra-comfy pieces designed to better suit women who are now working from home.
Zippered Journey Pants
Available in two colors.
The Restorative Collection features a range of skinny- and straight-leg pants made for living in and working in, plus a handful of cozy tops to keep you camera-ready from head to toe. Swap your worn out sweats for a classic silhouette, like the Zippered Journey Pants, which feature the fit and feel of Betabrand’s signature Dress Pant Yoga Pants in a sleek new style. For a more chill vibe, the soft, stretchy Power-Down Pants are designed to be your new go-tos, no matter where you are (or aren’t) going. No matter your pair, all new customers get 30% off their first purchase.
Power-Down Pants
Pull-on style with no-dig 3” waistband.
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.