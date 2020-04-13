Betabrand’s Dress Pant Yoga Pants Are a WFH Wardrobe Essential
For those who can, working from home has become the new normal. And while video conferences only broadcast from the shoulders up, one easy way to maintain your work-life balance (and sanity) at home is to actually dress up every morning. Feeling uninspired? Betabrand is here to help improve your WFH wardrobe with an essential range of Dress Pant Yoga Pants—AKA pants that feel like your favorite workout pair, but look like the pinnacle of professionalism.
Dress Pant Yoga Pants: Straight-Leg Classic
Available in 23 colors and patterns.
Available in boot cut, crop, and straight, skinny, and wide-leg styles, each pair of Betabrand’s best-selling Dress Pant Yoga Pants are stretchy, machine washable, and wrinkle-free. Whether you prefer pockets, patterns, or plain and simple, Betabrand offers plenty of combinations of its soft performance knits with trendy workwear styling to keep you cozy while you stay busy. Plus, when it comes time to finally head back into the office, you’ll have a head start on easing right back into your IRL style with the perfect pair of pants for making the jump from the couch to the conference room.
With free shipping on all orders $75 and up and 25 percent off for new customers, snag yourself a pair (or two) now so you’re ready to hit the ground strutting post-quarantine.
Dress Pant Yoga Pants: Skinny-Leg Cigarette
Available in ten colors and patterns.
Free Shipping
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.