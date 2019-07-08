CHEAT SHEET
YouTube Employee Hurt Eight in LSD-Induced Fourth of July Rampage, Says Cops
A YouTube software engineer dropped LSD on the Fourth of July before ramming a stolen truck into strangers and stabbing his friend with a pencil, according to California police. Betai Koffi, 32, is now facing multiple counts of attempted murder after eight were allegedly left hurt by his antics. Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Spencer Crum said the San Francisco man is in critical condition after he was shot by cops in Bodega Bay. Koffi’s bad trip is believed to have started at a vacation rental with his friends. According to his LinkedIn page, Koffi was a student at Stanford and worked at Microsoft before starting his engineering role at YouTube last November.