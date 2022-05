Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke disrupted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s press conference on the Uvalde school shooting on Wednesday, prompting Republicans alongside Abbott to shout down O’Rourke and call him a “sick son of a bitch.”

As members of the audience shouted “go home,” attendees of the presser could be heard yelling “you are out of line” to O’Rourke as he walked up to the stage to confront the governor.

This is a developing story...