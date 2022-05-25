Ruben Gallego Rips NRA and GOP After School Slaughter: ‘Fuck You Ted Cruz’ and ‘Fuck Your Prayers’
‘YOU ARE USELESS’
Rep. Ruben Gallego lashed out at the gun lobby and the politicians who enable it on Tuesday following the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. In a series of Tweets, the Marine Corps combat veteran wrote “fuck you @NRA” before replying to Sen. Ted Cruz’s claim that “Inevitably when there's a murderer of this kind, you see politicians try to politicize it, you see Democrats and a lot of folks in the media whose immediate solution is to try to restrict the constitutional rights of law abiding citizens” by telling the Texas Republican, ”Fuck you @tedcruz you care about a fetus but you will let our children get slaughtered. Just get your ass to Cancun. You are useless.” Gallego added in a second tweet, “Just to be clear fuck you @tedcruz you fucking baby killer. Finally, he responded to GOP Rep. Darrell Issa’s offer of “thoughts and prayers” with “Fuck your prayers. They haven’t worked for the last 20 mass shootings how about passing laws that will stop these killings.”