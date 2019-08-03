CHEAT SHEET
TRAGIC
Beto O'Rourke Holds Back Tears Addressing El Paso Shooting
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke choked up while addressing reporters following the shooting of multiple people in El Paso, Texas on Saturday. Speaking to reporters at a union forum in Las Vegas, Nevada, the former Texas congressman and El Paso city council member said he would be heading to his hometown, where his presidential campaign is based, in the wake of the shooting. “I’m incredibly saddened, and it is very hard to think about this,” he said, appearing to hold back tears. During his speech earlier in the afternoon as initial information about the shooting trickled in, O’Rourke offered a strong condemnation of gun violence, admonishing military-style guns used in many mass shootings. “Keep that shit on the battlefields,” he said. “Do not bring it into our communities.”