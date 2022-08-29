Beto O’Rourke Takes Campaign Break to Recover From Bacterial Infection
R&R
Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate for Texas governor, announced Sunday that he would be taking time off from the campaign trail to recover from a bacterial infection. “After feeling ill on Friday, I went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio where I was diagnosed with a bacterial infection…” O’Rourke said in a statement. “While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors’ recommendations.” The 49-year-old said he would be postponing a number of campaign events while he recuperated but promised “to be back on the road with you as soon as I am able.” The break in his fight against Republican incumbent pick Gov. Greg Abbott can’t help O’Rourke’s gubernatorial prospects, as he continues to lag behind Abbott in opinion polls. The Texas general election will be held Nov. 8.