Beto O’Rourke Joins Buttigieg and Klobuchar on Team Biden
Joe Biden is heading into Super Tuesday with three big endorsements in his back pocket after former Texas Rep. Beto O‘Rourke joined Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg in throwing his weight behind the former vice president. The moderate wing of the Democratic party is beginning to unite behind Biden over his main rival, the progressive frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders. At a campaign rally in Dallas on Monday night, O’Rourke and Klobuchar offered their backing to the former vice-president hours after Buttigieg did the same. “We need Joe Biden,” O'Rourke said. “We need someone who can beat Donald Trump... And in Joe Biden we have that man.” Biden and O’Rourke were later spotted dining with their wives in a local Whataburger. The high-profile endorsements came on the eve of the Super Tuesday contests, when voters in 14 states will decide over a third of delegates. Sanders holds a big lead over Biden in California, but the races in Texas, North Carolina, and Virginia appear to be much closer.