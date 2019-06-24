Beto O’Rourke Proposes ‘War Tax’ to Pay for Veteran Health Care

Presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke has proposed the creation of a tax on non-military households to pay for veterans’ health care. The tax would affect the wealthy the most, with “taxpayers who make over $200,000 per year paying $1,000 in a new tax for each war,” according to O’Rourke’s website. Households making less than $30,000 a year would only pay $25 per war. O’Rourke also committed to pulling American troops out of Afghanistan and Iraq and said he wants to offer “reverse boot camps” to veterans returning home from the army. These boot camps would help veterans assimilate back into civilian life with the support of the Department of Defense, he said.