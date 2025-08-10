Beto Urges Dems to Punch Back at ‘Fascist’ GOP: ‘Win Some F***ing Power’

Former Democratic Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke has delivered an incendiary call to arms in the middle of a legal crisis in his home state.

Speaking to a crowd in New Orleans, the 2020 presidential candidate unleashed on Texas Republicans as they attempt to wrangle fleeing Democratic lawmakers into voting for their redistricting “power grab.”

Beto O'Rourke speaks to Brian Beutler at the Netroots Nation Keynote Interview in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Credit: Netroots Nation). Netroots Nation

The former congressman connected the events in Texas to the federal GOP, lashing the entire Republican Party for their “fascist” antics.

He urged his fellow Dems to fight “tooth and nail” to reverse what he described as existential damage done to the country since the start of President Donald Trump’s second term in January.

“If we fail, if we do not win power in [the 2026 midterms], the consolidation of authoritarian control in the hands of Donald Trump will be nearly unstoppable,” O’Rourke said.

“Instead of awaiting the punch thrown by these would-be fascists, to hit us in the face and then respond, I want us to punch first, and I want us to punch harder”.

O’Rourke made the comments on Friday while speaking with journalist Brian Beutler at a conference hosted by the progressive nonprofit Netroots Nation.

The former representative, who served Texas from 2013 to 2019, has recently been involved in a legal dispute over the voter redistricting motion in Texas. He is currently raising funds to cover expenses for the 13 Democratic lawmakers who have departed the state in an effort to stall the Republicans’ plans.

Texan Attorney General Ken Paxton has described O’Rourke’s financial aid as “Beto Bribes” while a Tarrant County judge upheld Paxton’s suit to block the flow of financial support.

“The country wants to see a fight,” O’Rourke continued. He noted that the Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler was able to destroy German democracy in just 53 days, thanks largely to the complacency of politicians and voters.

Asked whether Trump, who has made repeated comments about the possibility of serving a third term, would concede power at the end of his current term, O’Rourke said that the fight for democracy is currently existential for America and the world.

He invoked the philosophy of President Abraham Lincoln in urging people to “rise up” in revolutionary action if democratic structures fail to contain presidential power.