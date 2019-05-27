ALL HAT, NO CATTLE
Beto Was Fresh Telling Liberal Truths in Texas. Now He's Just Another Lefty.
It’s simple. What seemed daring and bold for a Democrat to say in Texas is just run-of-the-mill stuff in the context of a Democratic presidential primary.
So much for being the golden boy. Once a hot commodity, Beto O’Rourke held a Tuesday night town hall on CNN that drove down ratings 30 percent. If we’ve learned anything about what matters in modern politics, it’s that ratings death is an unpardonable sin.
Sad!
Count me among the people who found Beto utterly compelling during his Texas race against Ted Cruz for U.S. Senate, only to see our budding bromance fizzle once the ballots were counted and he came up short.