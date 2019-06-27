CHEAT SHEET
¿HABLAS ESPAÑOL?
Beto O’Rourke Answers First Democratic Primary Debate Question in Spanish
Asked about his tax policy at Wednesday night’s first 2020 Democratic primary debate in Miami, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke delivered a large portion of his answer in Spanish.
“This economy has got to work for everyone. And right now we know that it isn't. It’s going to take all of us coming together to make sure that it does,” O’Rourke began before switching to Spanish. “We need to include everyone in this economy but if we want to do this we need to include everyone in this democracy,” he said in Spanish. “Every vote, every voter needs representation and every voice needs to listen.”
O’Rourke did not directly answer—in English or Spanish—Savannah Guthrie’s question about whether he supports a 70% marginal tax rate. Later, Cory Booker answered a question in Spanish, and O’Rourke also flexed his Spanish language skills again.