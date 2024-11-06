Celebrity

Bette Midler Leaves X After Joking She’d Drink Drano if Trump Won

‘WELLNESS CHECK’

The anti-Trump actress’ account is no longer active after she posted a meme about her plans for Election Night.

Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Actress and singer-songwriter Bette Midler poses at the red carpet of the 44th Kennedy Center Honors, at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, U.S, December 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
TOM BRENNER/REUTERS

Bette Midler’s Twitter/X account was deactivated on Wednesday after she took to the platform to express her deep disappointment with the election results that handed the White House back to her longtime nemesis Donald Trump.

The “Wind Beneath My Wings” singer and Hocus Pocus actress was posting through Election Day, where she followed the vote count closely and encouraged people to stay in line, according to Google results of her profile’s activity. Midler publicly backed Kamala Harris as soon as she entered the race, and often made her feelings about Trump known on social media.

Last month, she reposted her Hocus Pocus costar Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Harris endorsement on Instagram, saying she backed the Democratic nominee “for the love of my country, for our public schools, for books, for common sense gun laws,” and a slew of other reasons.

But as the results consistently favored Trump into the night on Tuesday, Midler, who was presented with a Kennedy Center Honor by President Joe Biden in 2021, expressed her frustration with the election forecasting with a meme showing an outline of the United States scribbled with red and blue crayon.

When it was finally clear Trump had won, she posted an excerpt from author H. L. Mencken, that read in part, “As democracy is perfected, the office of president represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.”

Her account was deactivated shortly afterwards, but it remained unclear whether she closed the account herself or was removed by the Elon Musk-owned service.

Social media users reposted screenshots of an earlier X post where Midler joked she’d pop champagne if Harris won or drink Drano if Trump was reelected, joking that someone should do a “wellness check” on the actress.

Midler, a longtime critic of Trump’s going back to at least 2012, made headlines when she posted a meme with a fake quote attributed to him that called Republicans the “dumbest group of voters in the country.” She removed the post but not before Trump caught wind and retaliated by calling her a “washed up psycho.”

