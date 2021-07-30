Bob Odenkirk Says He’s Going to Be OK After ‘Small Heart Attack’

Bob Odenkirk took to Twitter Friday to let fans know he’s going to be OK after a “small heart attack.” The 58-year-old actor actor collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul, in which he plays Jimmy McGill aka Saul Goodman, earlier this week in Albuquerque and has been in the hospital ever since. Odenkirk tweeted, “Hi. It’s Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much. I had a small heart attack. But I’m going to be ok.”