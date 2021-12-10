Better.com Boss Forced to Take ‘Time Off’ as Employees Revolt

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg is “taking time off effective immediately,” as employees revolt over a mass layoff he executed in brutal fashion at the start of the month.

In an email obtained by The Daily Beast, the company’s board of directors—which had previously granted Garg exceptionally wide latitude—announced that it will bring in a third party firm to conduct a “leadership and cultural assessment.”

Better’s chief financial officer Kevin Ryan, who recently joined from Morgan Stanley, will manage day-to-day operations in the interim.

“Employees are calling for a head,” a company source told The Daily Beast, who added that Garg stepping down is likely a cosmetic fix more than a meaningful one. “It’s the entire leadership team,” the person said of Better’s fractured culture.

Vice first reported the news. Better did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

