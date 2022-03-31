Florida Woman Charged With Setting Circle K Clerk on Fire
'HORRIFIC’
A Florida woman was charged with attempted murder after cops say she set a Pensacola gas station convenience store clerk on fire Wednesday. Betty Jean McFadden, 30, was asked “not to panhandle” outside the Circle K location, local ABC affiliate WEAR-TV reported. That’s when McFadden allegedly went and got a can full of gasoline, doused one of the clerks with the contents, then tossed matches at her, after which she went up in flames, the outlet said. The clerk was taken to the hospital with “serious, horrific, life-threatening” burns, according to Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons. A second clerk was also burned while trying to rescue the first clerk. Simmons said the attack was witnessed by multiple bystanders and captured on security cameras.