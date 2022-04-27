Now That’s a ‘Golden Girls’ Fan: Betty White’s Oceanfront California Retreat Sells for $3M Over Asking Price
NOT IN ST. OLAF ANYMORE
The late great,Betty White’s last home—an oceanfront “mid-century masterpiece” in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California—has sold for nearly $3 million over its asking price. The lavish property, which pictures show has breathtaking vistas of Carmel’s beaches and the Point Lobos Nature Reserve, was listed in late March for $7.95 million, but has now sold for $10.775 million, according to SFGate. White built the home with her husband, Allen Ludden, whom she had met on the set of the game show Password; tragically, Ludden died of stomach cancer just days after the four-bedroom home was completed in 1981. “Spending time in Carmel was one of Betty’s favorite things to do,” said Nicole Truszkowski of Truszkowski Freedman & Associates in a statement to SFGate. “She enjoyed many treasured moments with her family and close friends. The home embodies the spirit of Betty and Allen, it was eloquently understated with the focus on nature and the natural beauty surrounding the home.” White died last December, just a month shy of her 100th birthday.