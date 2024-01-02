‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Actor Speaks Out After Biker Attack

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Ian Ziering released a statement Monday after he was attacked by several people riding mini bikes during a confrontation in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve.

The actor, 59, was seen brawling with multiple assailants on Hollywood Blvd Sunday in a video published by TMZ. The Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA that officers responded to the scene after reports of a fight breaking out and the group of bikers driving recklessly.

The video released by TMZ appears to show Ziering shoving one of the bikers, prompting others to join the melee. It’s not clear what led to the initial confrontation, though TMZ reported that Ziering’s vehicle may have been hit by one of the mini bikes and said an official report listed the actor as the victim of the incident.

“Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes,” the Sharknado star wrote on Instagram. “While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself.”

Ziering said that both he and his daughter made it out of the incident “completely unscathed” but that he was “deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace.” “This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior,” he wrote. “As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient.”

He went on to urge law enforcement and city officials to “to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences.” “I am thankful for the support of my family, friends, and fans during this time,” Ziering wrote. “It’s in challenging moments like these that the strength and unity of our community are most vital. Happy new year.”