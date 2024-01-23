‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star David Gail’s Cause of Death Revealed
‘COMPLICATIONS’
Nearly a week after his death at age 58, it has been revealed that actor David Gail suffered a fatal heart attack. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum died of “complications from sudden cardiac arrest,” according to a release first shared with People by a family representative. Emergency personnel who found Gail unresponsive earlier this month unsuccessfully attempted lifesaving measures, according to the release. He was placed on life support for a number of days before being pronounced dead on Jan. 16. “The family has no reason to suspect the cause of his death was anything but heart failure,” the rep said. “David will be remembered for his love of acting and his absolute passion and dedication to his friends and family. He possessed a unique quality that made everyone feel special in his presence.” Gail, who was also known for his work on more than 200 episodes of the General Hospital spinoff soap Port Charles, first attained fame among 90210 fans in a multi-episode arc on the show’s fourth season as Shannen Doherty’s fiancé, Stuart.