Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown has gone silent on X after The Washington Post reported Thursday night he is wanted in Miami on a charge of attempted murder. The 36-year-old, who posted over 50 times between Monday and Thursday afternoon, a dozen to joke that he slept with Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife, has not commented on the allegations. Brown is accused of taking a security guard’s gun and firing it toward him at a celebrity boxing event last month, the Post reports—an incident allegedly captured on camera. A Miami judge ordered Brown to remain under house arrest until trial. Brown, who lives in nearby Fort Lauderdale, claimed on May 16 that he was “jumped” by people trying to steal his jewelry at the boxing event. It is unclear if the one-time Super Bowl champion, who actively campaigned for President Donald Trump last year, has already been detained or placed on house arrest. An attempted murder with a firearm conviction in Florida carries a sentence of at least 10 years. The incident is not Brown’s first legal issue, as he previously was accused of battery, indecent exposure, rape, and of failing to pay child support.
Shop with ScoutedScore 15% Off Red Light Therapy Devices for a Limited TimeWELLNESS DEALSFrom red light therapy devices to sleep bundles, Bon Charge's wellness tools will change the way your dad lives, works, and rests.
Shop with ScoutedBioré's Aqua Rich SPF Is Like the Cult-Favorite Japanese OneWHITE CAST-PROOFBioré's $15 UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen is the ultimate sunscreen for people who hate sunscreen.
Shop with ScoutedThis Korean Haircare Line Combats Hair Thinning FastTHICK PONY CLUBDr. Groot is a top Korean hair care brand that focuses on clinically proven solutions for hair thickening.
‘90210’ Star Rips Ex, 51, for Cruising Young Girls on Raya
Former Beverly Hills, 90210 star Jennie Garth, 53, ripped her actor ex Peter Facinelli, 51, for cruising girls as young as his eldest daughter on Raya. Garth shared that their daughter Luca, now 27, “came across” his profile on the celebrity dating app and apparently had his age range set to include hers. “My ex-husband Peter, I was told, was on Raya, and his age, whatever range, that he was looking for was also the age range of his oldest daughter,” said Garth on the I Do, Part 2 podcast. Garth, who was married to Facinelli from 2001 to 2013, did not delve further into how she felt about her ex-husband’s love life; Facinelli has since announced his engagement to partner Lily Anne Harrison, 36, and the actor’s rep addressed Garth’s comments in a statement to Page Six. “Peter went on one date on Raya and it was with his current partner, Lily Anne Harrison, who he’s been with for 10 years. They share a two-year-old and are very happy,” the rep said. Facinelli and Garth share daughters Luca, 27, Lola, 22, and Fiona, 18, together.
Kanye West made a surprise appearance at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial on Friday, according to TMZ. Combs is also being tried for racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution in the ongoing proceedings, which are expected to last into early July and could potentially hand him life in prison if convicted. West has been the only celebrity to publicly support Combs following his September arrest last year, even going so far to feature a leaked prison phone call between the two in his song “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine.” The song also featured vocals by West’s 11-year-old daughter North West, to the chagrin of her mother Kim Kardashian. Prior to the song’s release, West had made a consistent habit of posting the message “Free Puff” in support of Combs on his social media pages, in between his racist or anti-semitic rants. He’d also begged Donald Trump to “free” his embattled buddy on X in February. According to TMZ, West made his support known in person on Friday, where he appeared at the courthouse in an all-white outfit—potentially a nod to Combs’ infamous White Parties. He walked in with Combs’ son Christian.
The U.S. Army has launched a review after MAGA hats and “America First” swag ended up on sale at a military-sponsored event at Fort Bragg earlier this week. President Donald Trump attended the public event, which commemorated the Army’s 250th anniversary. Troops in uniform are prohibited from wearing political garb under a Pentagon rule. “The Army remains committed to its core values and apolitical service to the nation,” Col. Mary Ricks, a spokesperson for the XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg, told ABC News. “The Army does not endorse political merchandise or the views it represents.” Soldiers selected to stand behind the president during his speech were reportedly ordered not to roll their eyes or react negatively. One Army official said of the orders and the merch being sold, “We wish it hadn’t happened,” adding that the Army hoped to focus on the historic anniversary. The White House dismissed the criticism, with deputy press secretary Anna Kelly saying in a statement: “It’s bizarre that ABC is taking issue with President Trump’s moving, unifying speech at Fort Bragg, which honored 250 years of U.S. Army history and recognized military heroes and Gold Star families.”
Kim Cattrall, known for her role as bombshell Samantha Jones in Sex and the City, almost turned down the role—four times, in fact. Cattrall, who was 41 when the first season started filming, didn’t think audiences would find a woman her age sexy enough to play the famous blonde vixen. She said no several times due to her own insecurities and “self-inflicted ageism.” But she eventually caved, and her career took off because of it. “Well, that changed—40 became sexy. It became, ‘Man, let’s have more of that,’” she said in a recent interview with The Times of London. Cattrall, now 68, starred alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis in the cult classic TV show that awed viewers with the scandalous world of New York’s dating scene. Cattrall played Samatha from 1998 to 2004, and returned in 2008 and 2010 for spinoff films. Although Cattrall said she’s the antithesis of Samantha because she’s a “serial monogamist,” she applauded the character’s boldness: “Everyone else was nibbling on the appetizers when she was going for the steak. And it was always on her terms—that I always insisted on.” Cattrall isn’t in the recent reprise And Just Like That, due to a well-publicized fight with Parker but she made a brief cameo in season two. “I created a fantastic character that I loved, and I put a lot of love in it,” she said. “If I’m remembered only for that, then that’s really OK.”
One week after HGTV star Tarek El Moussa was cited for battery after a fight at a Las Vegas casino, a police report is shedding new light on the incident. TMZ said the police report states that El Moussa’s opponent bumped into a chair occupied by the Flip or Flop star’s father, then had a verbal confrontation with the elder El Moussa. The conversation seemingly took a turn, causing Tarek to “spring to his feet and charge.” When the other man lunged at El Moussa’s legs to tackle him, the reality star reportedly knocked him to the floor, then pummeled him three times. The men provided two very different accounts when police arrived shortly afterward, with El Moussa claiming he confronted the man to “protect his dad,” who has back problems, while the other man alleged El Moussa charged him unprompted. Security footage from the casino confirmed El Moussa’s version, and police issued him a citation, but did not arrest him. El Moussa’s attorneys told TMZ he intends to contest the allegations and “assert his right to self-defense and the defense of his elderly and infirmed father.”
The head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was among the senior officials killed during Israel’s strikes on the country. Major General Hossein Salami was one of “at least 20″ top Iranian commanders killed in Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, according to two senior sources who spoke to Reuters. Salami’s killing is likely to be seen as a coup for Israel—but could lead to reprucssions, accroing to CNN, which said he was “at the helm of the IRGC” when Iran sent hundreds of drones and missiles Israel’s way last year, in the first direct strikes by Iran on Israeli territory. CNN security analyst Beth Sanner said slicing Salami would be like killing the U.S. chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff: “You can imagine what Americans would do,” she said. Israel’s attack—which it said was to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons—has come at a delicate moment, before another round of talks between the U.S. and Iran, and caused a diplomatic headache for the Trump administration.
A Harvard researcher charged with smuggling frog embryos into the United States has been released on bail after spending four months in federal custody. In February, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) apprehended Kseniia Petrova, 30, at Boston Logan International Airport after she allegedly failed to properly declare frog embryo samples she had brought from Paris. The Russian-born scientist had her visa revoked and was held at an ICE facility in Louisiana, facing deportation to Russia, where she had previously been arrested for speaking out against the invasion of Ukraine. “If I go back, I am afraid I will be imprisoned because of my political position and my position against war,” Petrova told the Associated Press. A federal judge ordered her release from ICE custody in May, ruling that the immigration officers had acted unlawfully, and that neither Petrova nor the nonliving frog embryos posed a threat. However, she remained in federal custody after prosecutors in Massachusetts charged her with one count of smuggling goods into the U.S. That case is ongoing, and she must return to court next week for a hearing. Petrova, who says she didn’t realize the embryos needed to be declared, faces up to 20 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine if convicted.
North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un said Thursday that a navy destroyer which capsized during its launch last month has been repaired and will soon be delivered to the fleet. The 5,000-ton Kang Kon was righted and returned to dry dock following what Kim previously called a “serious accident,” according to state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). After the gaffe, the embarrassed despot sounded off against the “criminal act” that disgraced the nation. He said the accident was caused by the “absolute carelessness” and “irresponsibility” of the state institutions in charge of building the ship and vowed retribution for officials, at least four of whom have since been detained. The vessel tipped onto its side in late May, and a so-called “miracle” has taken place to fix it. Kim, who visited the site this week, said two more destroyers would be completed by next year. Defense experts say the speed of the recovery is notable, but doubt that the vessel is operational. Images released by KCNA did not show key systems, including radar or missile launchers.
One of the black boxes from doomed Air India Flight 171 which crashed and killed all but one of the 242 people on board has been recovered from the charred wreckage of the crash site, sources report. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route to London from the Indian city of Ahmedabad, crashed just seconds after takeoff and landed in a residential area, erupting in a huge fireball. The cause of the crash currently remains unknown. Two police sources confirmed to Reuters on Friday that one of the plane’s two black boxes had been found in the rubble, although they did not confirm whether it was the flight data recorder or the cockpit voice recorder which had been recovered. The Wall Street Journal claimed on Friday that the investigation into the crash was focusing on “whether the aircraft had a loss or reduction in engine thrust,” although Air India claimed that any investigation would take time and did not expect immediate results. Boeing have dispatched a team of experts to India to assist with the probe.