Veteran actor and darling of the MAGA movement Mel Gibson and his longtime partner, screenwriter Rosalind Ross, have split after nine years together. “Although it’s sad to end this chapter in our lives, we are blessed with a beautiful son and will continue to be the best parents possible,” the couple told PEOPLE in a joint statement. Sources told People that the pair, who share an eight-year-old son Lars, quietly parted ways roughly a year ago. Gibson, 69, whose career has spanned decades with roles in major franchises and acclaimed directorial work, will now continue raising Lars alongside Ross. The pair first connected in 2014, welcoming their child just prior to Gibson’s Academy Award nomination for Hacksaw Ridge. Gibson is a noted supporter of President Donald Trump, who appointed him earlier this year as a “special ambassador” to Hollywood, a role invented under the guise of strengthening U.S. film industry.
Cecilia Giménez, whose botched attempt to restore a mural of Jesus became an internet phenomenon, has died at the age of 94. In 2012, Giménez, a then 81-year-old amateur artist, took it upon herself to touch up “Ecce Homo,” a 19th-century painting of Jesus by Elías García Martínez that hung in Santuario de Misericordia church in the small town of Borja, Spain. She later claimed the work was unfinished, and she intended to clean up the painting after taking a two-week break. She never got the chance, as the restoration sparked memes worldwide. Though initially seen as a fiasco, Giménez’s “Ecce Homo” restoration ultimately became a widely celebrated tourist attraction. The church began charging a €3.50 entry fee to onlookers flocking to see the botched Jesus in person, and ultimately donated over €50,000 to local charities. Giménez sought a share of the financial windfall to donate to muscular atrophy charities because her son suffers from the condition. In 2022, Borja celebrated the restoration’s 10th anniversary with a gala. At the time, Giménez’s niece, Marisa Ibáñez, told the New York Post that Giménez, whose mind “began to fail her,” no longer remembered the controversy surrounding her painting but felt the love it generated.
‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Alum Sued Over Violent Brawl With Bikers
Two years after actor Ian Ziering, 61, got into a street brawl with a group of bikers in Los Angeles, the actor is being sued for battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, malicious prosecution, negligence, and negligent infliction of emotional distress. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was accused by plaintiff Jacob Hernandez, one of the bikers embroiled in the fight. Hernandez alleged that Ziering physically and verbally assaulted him during the incident on New Year’s Day 2023. He also alleged that Ziering provided “misleading information” to law enforcement, leading to Hernandez being arrested in May 2024 and held on $50,000 bail. His arrest and the subsequent media attention led to Hernandez facing “significant mental health issues.” The filing claims that Hernandez “does not want to leave his home for fear of public humiliation nor open his social media applications, as [Ziering’s] story was publicized vilifying [Hernandez].” Ziering, who is also known for the Sharknado film series, spoke about the altercation on social media and in interviews, calling the incident “alarming” and saying he was “approached aggressively” while in his vehicle.
Henry Winkler says retirement is not on his horizon, even after reaching a milestone birthday. The actor-director, who recently turned 80, said he has no plans to stop working, explaining that continuing to create is essential to him. He made the comments during a podcast appearance reflecting on aging, health, and longevity in his career. Appearing on the Dec. 24 episode of IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson, Winkler discussed his Oct. 30 birthday and joked about the physical toll of aging. Michelle Obama, 61, told him he should celebrate for an entire year, saying, “Eighty is one of those that’s where you deserve a year of celebration.” Winkler replied, “I deserve new knees.” Asked about retirement, Winkler said it was “the furthest thing from my imagination,” adding, “I will retire when I am not able to do again, more.” He called retirement “deadly” and said he continues to work “a lot,” with “several jobs.” Those include Hazardous History with Henry Winkler, which premiered on The History Channel this year and has been renewed for a second season, as well as ongoing book projects. Winkler sprang to fame in the 1970s playing Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli in the sitcom Happy Days.
Two passenger jets narrowly avoided a midair collision after departing a major U.S. airport, triggering a federal investigation into how the planes ended up on intersecting flight paths. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the incident occurred earlier this month at Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport, when a Volaris Airlines flight departing for El Salvador made an unauthorized turn shortly after takeoff. Air traffic control had instructed the aircraft to turn left, but the pilot instead turned right—directly into the path of a United Express flight bound for Jackson, Mississippi, that had departed from a parallel runway. The FAA said Volaris Flight 4321’s maneuver put it on a collision course with CommuteAir Flight 814 at about 3:05 p.m. local time. United Airlines is a partial owner of CommuteAir. No injuries were reported, and the aircraft avoided contact. The FAA said it is continuing to investigate the incident. CommuteAir told FOX Business that, based on its initial assessment, its “crew followed all applicable ATC instructions.” The FAA did not immediately provide additional details on how close the planes came to one another or whether enforcement action could follow.
Dennis Hamlin, the father of NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin, has died after a fire in his North Carolina home on Sunday. Hamlin, 75 and his wife, Mary Lou Hamlin, 69, were found outside the house with catastrophic injuries. Hamlin later died from his injuries, with his wife remaining in hospital in critical condition on Monday. The Lucia Riverbend Fire Department’s chief revealed on Sunday that champion driver Denny owned the house where his parents lived. Hamlin was a major champion of his son’s career, and took multiple mortgages out on his home and maxed out his credit cards trying to help Denny enter NASCAR in 2004. Tragically, in October, Denny, 45, revealed his father was battling a serious illness and was too sick to travel to see him in the season’s final race in Arizona last month. “I know for a fact this is my last chance for my dad to see it. I don’t want him going and never getting to see the moment,” he told The Associated Press. Nearly half of the Hamlin’s home was on fire when first responders arrived. While the fire caused the structure to collapse, Lucia Riverbend Fire Chief David Toomey told The Athletic his crew was able to save some items in the garage, including expensive cars and racing memorabilia. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. In addition to competing in NASCAR himself, Denny co-owns the 23XI Racing NASCAR team with NBA legend Michael Jordan. In November, the NASCAR driver posted a video on Instagram of his father talking about a gift Jordan had given him. He also shared a video of his father FaceTiming him before the final race in November.
A tiny mountain village in Italy is celebrating something it hasn’t seen in almost 30 years: a baby. Pagliara dei Marsi, a mountain village in the Abruzzo region with fewer than two dozen residents, welcomed baby Lara Bussi Trabucco earlier this year, The Guardian reports. Her arrival has turned the infant into a celebrity in a town long defined by depopulation and aging residents. Lara was born in March to Paolo Bussi, 56, and Cinzia Trabucco, 42. Now nine months old, Lara has already drawn attention well beyond the village limits. “People who didn’t even know Pagliara dei Marsi existed have come, only because they had heard about Lara,” her mother told the outlet. Her birth offers a rare bright spot as Italy grapples with a deepening demographic crisis. In 2024, the country recorded just 369,944 births, the lowest figure on record, according to the national statistics agency Istat. To combat what Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called a “demographic winter,” Italy introduced a €1,000 ($1,177) birth incentive, which the couple will receive. Still, challenges remain. The Guardian notes the village hasn’t had a teacher in decades, and widespread school closures underscore how daunting it may be to raise a child where youth have all but disappeared.
The National Institute of Anthropology and History called out mega-popstar Bad Bunny on social media after he posted photos touching a historical stela. “As is public knowledge, physical contact with archaeological goods is prohibited,” reads an X post from the Institute, directly addressing the singer’s visit. The Puerto Rican artist, who’s set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in February, paid a visit to the museum to culminate the end of his “I Should Have Taken More Photos Tour” in Mexico on Dec. 17. He deleted the photo that showed him touching the artifact from his Instagram Stories, per TMZ, but not before causing groans online. The museum clarified that Bad Bunny was corrected in real-time after the photo was taken. “When the artist placed his hand on the stele, museum custody staff reiterated that the pieces could not be touched, to which the musician withdrew it,” reads the X statement. The Daily Beast has reached out to Bad Bunny for comment.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s year is ending with another bruising blow: James Holt, the Sussexes’ longest-serving aide and the executive director of their struggling charity, is stepping aside after nearly a decade working for the couple. The news broke just days after the resignation of Meredith Maines, their chief U.S. publicist. Holt, who followed the couple from the U.K. to California and has been at the helm of Archewell since 2021, struck a valedictory note in his farewell remarks: “Working with Prince Harry and Meghan has been one of the great privileges of my career.” Harry, Holt said, “has consistently challenged me to think bigger about how we can make a difference.” And he reserved particular warmth for Meghan, saying that “from the moment I met Meghan, I recognized a kindred spirit—someone who finds joy even in difficult moments and connects authentically with people regardless of circumstance.” The Sussexes returned the compliments in a statement of their own, calling Holt a “stellar support” for their work and adding that his “enthusiasm and talent in overseeing our philanthropic endeavours have been extraordinary.” Warm words all round, then, but Holt’s departure leaves the couple’s charity with just one full-time employee.
Christmas may be over, but Mariah Carey is still ruling the charts. Carey’s holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” has extended its own record for the most weeks spent at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Variety reports. The song now sits at the top of the chart for 22 consecutive weeks and counting, surpassing Carey’s previous record of 19 weeks. The new milestone puts the track ahead of other chart toppers, including Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus and Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” which had been tied with Carey’s earlier mark. Carey is also breaking records beyond the main singles chart. The holiday classic has now logged 26 weeks at No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart, extending yet another Carey-held record. And it’s not just her song getting extra love this month. Holiday music has completely overtaken the charts this season, with Christmas songs filling the top nine spots on the singles chart.