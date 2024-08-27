Why Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green Didn’t Speak for Nearly Two Decades

While some friendships end with a spectacular falling out, many others simply see people gradually drift almost inexplicably into cool separation, mutual alienation and, finally, silence.

That’s apparently what happened to Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green, who appeared on a recent episode of Green’s “Oldish” podcast to discuss how after the seminal show’s 2000 finale, they didn’t speak again for almost 20 years.

The hit series saw Spelling play Donna Martin across from Green as David Silver, with the pair spending so much time together on set they said they’d initially envisioned spending vacations together for years to come, USA Today reports.

“We were so close. We had grown up together, and we were such good friends,” Spelling said. “It was almost like going through a divorce or something. Like, ‘Oh my gosh, time to move on’, but also, I’m losing that human that I’m with every day and have that connection with, and what’s gonna happen now.”

Green went on to explain he thought he’d made efforts to keep their friendship going after the show wrapped, but felt that Spelling didn’t seem much interested in giving anything in return. “I’ve really tried to visit her. I would call you,” he said on the podcast. “When that wasn’t reciprocated, at some point, you just kind of give up and you assume, ‘Okay, well maybe something’s going on and so she needs time.’”

Spelling speculated she had maybe “shied away” on account of Green taking a dislike to Vincent Young, their fellow 90210 star and Spelling’s boyfriend at the time the series ended. While Green said he hadn’t though it a “good relationship,” Spelling admitted she had also taken issue with some elements of his relationship with then-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil, yet another alum of the show and who Green ended up having a child with.

Overall, however, they agree they’ve since been able to patch things up. “We’re back to having that relationship that we had, so I love the fact that we can have this conversation now,” Green said. “We won. It’s a victory lap that we get to take on this. We made it through, and here we are again.”

It follows after they paid tribute last month to Shannen Doherty, a former co-star who recently died at just 53-years-old after battling lung cancer during her difficult and highly public divorce.