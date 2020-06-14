Beverly Hills Bans Nighttime Gatherings of More Than 10 People ‘To Preserve Peace and Tranquility’

Read it at Variety
Beverly Hills has issued an emergency order barring groups of more than 10 people from gathering between 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. The order comes as a group called “Occupy” has held protests in residential areas, playing loud music and speaking into bullhorns. The ban will still allow for silent gatherings like candlelight vigils. The order was put in place to “preserve the peace and tranquility of residential neighborhoods,” according to a news release from the city. The ban comes amid weeks of protests around the world following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody. Beverly Hills has been the site of several protests, and was a target of property damage on May 30.