Beverly Hills Hangout Busted After Sending Secret NYE Invites
‘KEEP THIS DISCREET’
An upscale Italian restaurant in Beverly Hills has attracted the attention of health authorities after sending out invites to a secret, indoors New Year’s Eve party, the Los Angeles Times reports. Public dining of any kind is currently banned in Los Angeles County. Officials reportedly found out La Scala restaurant was sneaking invitations for an indoor New Year’s Eve dinner party into its customers’ take-out bags. “Welcome back to the 20’s Prohibition,” the invitations said. “Please keep this discreet but tell all your friends.”
The city of Beverly Hills contacted La Scala and reminded them of current COVID-19 restrictions, a city spokesman told the Los Angeles Times. Beverly Hills Code Enforcement tweeted on Christmas that they are “handling this matter.” The restaurant has not yet commented on the situation. L.A. County is experiencing a huge surge in coronavirus cases with many hospital ICUs at capacity, yet 88 cities in the county have complained about the recent restrictions. The Beverly Hills City Council claimed the indoor and outdoor dining restrictions were made with a “lack of scientific evidence” about the dangers of public dining during the pandemic.