Beverly Hills Synagogue Vandalized on Sabbath
HATE CRIME?
Members of a Beverly Hills synagogue arrived for services on Saturday morning to find vandals had trashed the space—and now police are investigating the damage as a possible hate crime. “This cowardly attack hits at the heart of who we are as a community,” Mayor John Mirisch said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “It is not just an attack on the Jewish Community of Beverly Hills; it’s an attack on all of us.” Authorities said furniture at the Nessah Synagogue was overturned and relics were damaged, though the Torah scrolls were untouched.