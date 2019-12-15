Beverly Hills Synagogue Vandalized on Sabbath

CHEAT SHEET
    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Jan Waoitas/AFP/Getty

    Members of a Beverly Hills synagogue arrived for services on Saturday morning to find vandals had trashed the space—and now police are investigating the damage as a possible hate crime. “This cowardly attack hits at the heart of who we are as a community,” Mayor John Mirisch said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “It is not just an attack on the Jewish Community of Beverly Hills; it’s an attack on all of us.” Authorities said furniture at the Nessah Synagogue was overturned and relics were damaged, though the Torah scrolls were untouched.

