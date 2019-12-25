85-Year-Old Woman Who Feared Eviction Charged With Murder for Shooting Roommates

Read it at KIRO
An 85-year-old Seattle-area woman has been charged with first-degree murder for shooting two roommates—apparently out of fear she was going to be evicted. KIRO reports that Beverly Jenne lost her home in Federal Way to foreclosure, and it was sold. Sisters Janet Oyuga and Angela Atieno, who are in their 30s, moved in a month ago and were giving Jenne time to find new housing. But in a note penned two hours before the Dec. 18 shooting, Jenne wrote: “She drove me to this… I think she was getting ready to (e)vict me and I’m 85 and no place to go.” Jenne allegedly ambushed the sisters with a revolver, killing Oyuga and wounding Atieno.