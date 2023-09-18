Hosts Go to War Over ‘Shameful’ Defense of Russell Brand Live on TV
‘SHAME ON YOU’
TV presenter Beverly Turner was called out live on air by her own co-host for an extraordinary message she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, over the weekend defending Russell Brand against multiple allegations of sexual assault and rape. She claimed that Brand was being attacked by the establishment media because he had built up a huge audience pushing conspiracy theories online. “Keep going. This proves you are winning. You’re a hero,” she wrote. Her co-host on the right-wing GB News network Andrew Pierce tore into her in response. “I’m astonished that you leapt to his defense,” he said. “This shows not a scintilla of sympathy for these women… I’m shocked.” As Turner interrupted, wrongly claiming that the allegations against Brand were “flimsy,” Pierce said: “Shame on you for attacking these women.”