Beyoncé and Jay-Z Drop Surprise Joint Album ‘Everything Is Love’

Beyoncé and Jay-Z dropped a surprise album on Saturday, the couple’s first jointly produced record. The nine-track album, titled Everything Is Love, is currently available exclusively on Tidal, Jay-Z’s streaming music platform. Like Beyoncé’s last album, Lemonade, the duo’s new record was a surprise release, although Jay-Z had told the New York Times Magazine last year that the couple had been making music together, “using our art almost like a therapy session.” Beyoncé and Jay-Z are currently on a joint world tour, OTR II.