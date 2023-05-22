Beyoncé and Jay-Z Reportedly Paid in Cash for $200M Malibu Mega-Mansion
UNREAL ESTATE
Jay-Z and Beyoncé paid for their new $200 million Malibu digs in cash, according to TMZ. The sprawling 30,000-foot mansion—believed to be the most expensive home ever sold in California—was actually something of a bargain after being initially listed for $295 million, the outlet claims. The power couple are buying the house from art collector William Bell, adding to their astonishing real estate portfolio that also includes a Bel-Air mansion bought in 2017 for $88 million and now thought to be worth north of $100 million. This year, Forbes estimated Jay-Z’s net worth to be around $2.5 billion, more than doubling his fortune since initially becoming a billionaire in 2019 thanks to his profitable liquor business. While Beyoncé’s net worth was estimated in 2022 to be just short of $500 million, her ongoing “Renaissance” tour is expected to make over $1 billion alone.