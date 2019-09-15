Beyoncé Announces New ABC Special ‘Making the Gift’ on Creating ‘The Lion King’ Soundtrack

Read it at ABC7
Beyoncé announced that she’s showing fans a behind-the-scenes look at creating the album The Lion King: The Gift in a new TV special. Beyoncé Presents: Making the Gift airs tomorrow, Sept. 16, on ABC at 10 p.m. EST. According to ABC’s teaser for the special, Making the Gift will give viewers the chance to “experience the process” behind every song on Beyoncé’s recent companion album for The Lion King remake. The Beyoncé executive produced-album features new music from Bey, as well as Donald Glover, Pharrell, and more. Beyoncé voiced Nala in the new live action iteration of the classic Disney film released earlier this year.