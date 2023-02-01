CHEAT SHEET
Beyoncé Announces ‘Renaissance’ Stadium Tour
Beyoncé announced a new world tour on Wednesday supporting her blockbuster 2022 album, Renaissance. The singer posted a photo announcing the tour on Instagram and added a link to to the account’s bio detailing the confirmed dates. The shows will begin in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 10 and will move around Europe until June. The first North American date is in Toronto on July 8, with a show in Philadelphia scheduled for four days later. The tour will run for at least 47 dates. Details of how and when tickets go on sale are yet to be disclosed.