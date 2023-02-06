Beyoncé Becomes Winningest Musician in Grammys History
GOAT
With Renaissance, Beyoncé won the award for Best Dance/Electronic Album at the Grammys on Sunday night, making her the winningest artist in the awards show’s 64-year history. The win was the 32nd of her career and her fourth of the night, having previously taken the prizes for Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song. “I’m trying not to be too emotional,” Beyoncé said, taking to the stage to accept the award. “And I’m trying to just receive this night.” The 41-year-old musician went on to thank “God for protecting me,” as well as her late uncle, her parents, her husband, and her children. “I’d like to thank the queer community for your love,” she added, to cheers. “And for inventing this genre. God bless you. Thank you so much to the Grammys.” As host Trevor Noah took the microphone again, he commented, “We can finally end the GOAT debate. Who's the GOAT? It's Beyoncé. It's not LeBron; it's not Messi. It's officially done!”