Beyoncé Bids Farewell to ‘Beloved Queen’ Tina Turner in Emotional Post
As tributes poured in for Tina Turner following the legendary artist’s death, Queen Bey took her opportunity to honor the queen of rock ‘n’ roll. Beyoncé posted a touching tribute to Turner, who died on Wednesday at 83, on her website alongside a photo of the two performing together at the 2008 Grammys. “My beloved queen. I love you endlessly. I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way,” Beyoncé wrote. “You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”