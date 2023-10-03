CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Beyoncé Broke Records, Made $579 Million From Renaissance World Tour
ENERGY
Beyoncé’s record-breaking Renaissance World Tour has come to an end with an impressive final haul of $579 million, Variety reports—adding that the tour’s 56 dates across 39 cities attracted 2.7 million fans, most of whom showed up dressed in silver to celebrate the occasion. As the tour has worn on, it’s broken a number of records, including highest-grossing tour led by a woman in Billboard’s Boxscore archives—a distinction previously held by Madonna. In July, the tour also set broke Billboard’s record for biggest one-month gross with $127.6 million in earnings. As Variety notes, the five shows Bey played in London also set the record for most nights an artist has played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since it opened in 2019.