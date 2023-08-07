Beyoncé Drops $100K to Keep D.C. Trains Running After Concert Delay
SHOW MUST GO ON
Beyoncé’s show in Washington, D.C. on Sunday got a late start thanks to a thunderstorm delay at the outdoor FedEx Field—which caused all hell to break loose. As fans gathered in massive bunches to take cover from the lightning, several people were reportedly treated for heat exhaustion thanks to how packed the concourse was. When the show finally got going, the WMTA revealed that it would keep 98 stations open an hour past their normal midnight closing time to accommodate for the concert’s delay. That was all thanks to Beyoncé, who apparently spent $100,000 to keep the trains moving. “The additional hour will be funded by the Tour to cover the $100,000 cost to run more trains, keep all 98 stations open for customers to exit, and other operational expenses,” the WMTA said in a news release.