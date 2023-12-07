Beyoncé Fans’ ‘Renaissance’ Tour Clothes Piling Up in Thrift Stores: Report
‘NON STOP’
A thrift store worker has spoken out about the endless deluge of silver clothes flooding into her shop in the wake of Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour. Fans sported their shiniest outfits to shows during the blockbuster world tour—with the singer even encouraging fans to wear their “most fabulous silver fashions”—which came to an end in October. Now thrift stores are apparently dealing with the shimmering aftermath of the phenomenon. “I have seen non stop silver for the last three months,” one thrift shop employee captioned a TikTok video last week showing off items received now that “the renny tour is over.” The clip from @mistervenus9 featured silver cargo pants, a silver skirt, a sparkly silver jacket and pants, and a pair of heels covered in rhinestones. Get them while they’re still (kinda) hot.