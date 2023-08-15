CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Beyoncé Gives Shout-Out to Lizzo Amid Sexual Harassment Claims

    ‘I LOVE YOU’

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Beyonce accepts the award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for “Renaissance” during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, Feb. 5, 2023.

    Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    Beyoncé gave a public show of support to Lizzo during a show in Atlanta on Monday, shouting out the singer’s name and saying she loved her. Beyoncé was performing her song “Break My Soul (The Queen’s Remix)” at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium when she said: “Lizzo, I love you, Lizzo!” The on-stage shout-out comes after three of Lizzo’s former dancers filed a lawsuit against her, accusing her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile working environment. Beyoncé left Lizzo’s name out of the song when she performed it in Massachusetts on Aug. 1 in the immediate wake of the claims being made public, but then brought the name-check back at a show in Maryland on Aug. 7, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Lizzo has dismissed the allegations in the lawsuit as “sensationalized” and said she’d been “hurt” by the claims.

    Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
    ,