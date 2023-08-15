Beyoncé Gives Shout-Out to Lizzo Amid Sexual Harassment Claims
‘I LOVE YOU’
Beyoncé gave a public show of support to Lizzo during a show in Atlanta on Monday, shouting out the singer’s name and saying she loved her. Beyoncé was performing her song “Break My Soul (The Queen’s Remix)” at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium when she said: “Lizzo, I love you, Lizzo!” The on-stage shout-out comes after three of Lizzo’s former dancers filed a lawsuit against her, accusing her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile working environment. Beyoncé left Lizzo’s name out of the song when she performed it in Massachusetts on Aug. 1 in the immediate wake of the claims being made public, but then brought the name-check back at a show in Maryland on Aug. 7, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Lizzo has dismissed the allegations in the lawsuit as “sensationalized” and said she’d been “hurt” by the claims.