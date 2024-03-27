Beyoncé Hints at Which Country Stars She May Feature on New Album

Pop megastar Beyoncé gave fans some more insight into her highly-anticipated foray into country music on Wednesday, revealing the track list for Cowboy Carter and hinting that it may include a cover of a beloved Dolly Parton classic and feature Willie Nelson himself.

Beyoncé posted the titles for the 27-song album in a graphic on Instagram, which wasn’t accompanied with a caption. The album is set to drop Friday—Beyoncé’s first since 2022, when her Renaissance album was released to universal acclaim.

Among the titles shared Wednesday included the track “Jolene”, the same name of one of Parton’s most beloved tracks, which has also been covered by The White Stripes, Miley Cyrus, and the late Olivia Newton-John.

The graphic also includes a song titled “Smoke Hour” with Nelson’s name listed underneath, suggesting the 90-year-old, still-actively-touring Nelson may feature on the album. Another is titled “The Linda Martell Show”, in what’s a nod to the pioneering country artist who was the first Black woman to be commercially successful in the genre.

Other songs appeared to allude to parts of Beyoncé’s life, including a track titled, “Oh, Louisiana”, which is where the star has loved ones and is nearby to her native Houston, Texas. Another track is titled simply “Daughter”, which could be about her and Jay-Z’s child, Blue Ivy Carter.

The graphic confirmed the album will also include Beyoncé’s recent singles “16 Carriages” and her more-popular hit “Texas Hold ‘Em”, which made Beyoncé the first Black woman to top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart when it dropped. That track was also her ninth hit to reach the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

The pop star has largely kept details on the album under wraps, but shot back last week at those who’ve criticized her for going country, writing to Instagram last week, “This ain’t a Country album. This is a ‘Beyoncé’ album.”

The tracklist’s order isn’t confirmed, but each song shared by Beyoncé on the graphic, from top to bottom, can be found here: