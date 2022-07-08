Beyonce Makes Billboard History With ‘Break My Soul’ Single
ONE FOR THE BOOKS
Beyonce has made history with her latest single, “Break My Soul,” rocketing her to musical heights never seen before for a female artist. The singer has become the third entertainer of all time—and the first woman—to score at least 20 Top 10 records as a solo artist and at least 10 top 10 hits as a member of a group. The only other two to reach such a milestone are Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson, Billboard reports. “Break My Soul” climbed from No. 15 to No. 7 on the Hot 100 this week after its highly anticipated June 2o debut. Beyonce scored 10 top 10 hits along with four No. 1s with Destiny’s Child between 1998 and 2005, followed by 20 top 10 hits, along with seven No. 1s, as a solo artist. Her previous top 10 hit was a remix of Megan The Stallion’s “Savage,” which subsequently won a Grammy.